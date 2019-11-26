First team OFfense (Senior unless noted)

QUARTERBACK

Jalen Suggs, SMB Wolfpack, 6-4, 195: Transcendent athlete who consistently takes over games when needed. A leader and playmaker at his best in tight situations. Has 2,056 yards, 24 TDs passing. Hasn't lost a game as a starter in two years.

RUNNING BACKS

Christian Vasser, Wayzata, 6-1, 205: The definition of a bell-cow running back. He's rushed for 1,887 yards and 21 touchdowns while averaging almost 24 carries per game. Gets better as the game goes on. Runs with power and is deceptively fast.

Jonathan Kieren, St. Anthony, 5-11, 190: Had a breakout season with 2,000 yards rushing and 28 touchdowns. Runs through contact and has the speed to go the distance. Coach Todd Niklaus called him "extremely coachable."

TK Marshall, Minneapolis Southwest, 5-11, 195: Electric with the ball in his hands and nearly impossible to catch in the open. More than half of his 1,662 yards rushing came after contact. Committed to North Dakota State.

RECEIVERS

Jonathan Mann, Rosemount, 6-4, 200: Committed to Minnesota, he bounced back from a subpar junior season with 660 yards and nine TDs receiving. A threat to score as a kick returner. Forced defenses to account for him whenever he was on the field.

Michael Tweten, Buffalo, 6-0, 172: Fast (runs a 4.6 40) and exceptionally sure-handed. Became QB Aidan Bouman's favorite target. Set school records in receptions (95), receiving yards (1,386) and touchdowns (17), leading the state in all three.

ATHLETE

RaJa Nelson, Lakeville North, 5-9, 185: The state's most versatile player. In his only season as QB, he passed for 889 yards and 11 TDs, and rushed for 1,142 yards and 18 TDs. "The best football player our program has ever had," coach Brian Vossen said.

LinemEn

Will Lemire, White Bear Lake, 6-2, 285, G: Longtime lacrosse goalie is agile and quick with excellent lateral movement. "Will is a beast. One of the best linemen I have ever coached," Bears coach Ryan Bartlett said.

Riley Mahlman, Lakeville South, 6-9, 280, T: Exceptional size combined with grace and athleticism thanks to a longtime basketball career. Can step out and play tight end. Verbally committed to Wisconsin.

Noah Pappas, Armstrong, 6-6, 320, T: Blots out opposing defensive linemen. Quick enough to pull and lead backs through a hole. Makes pancake blocks common. Runs a 5.0 40, can get to the second level and handle linebackers.

Joe Salonek, Wayzata, 6-2, 260, G: Relentless blocker who routinely creates consistent holes for the Trojans' power running game. Plays with a wide base, allows him to maintain control through the whistle.

Jackson Smith, St. Thomas Academy, 6-5, 245, G/T: Broke out this season after battling injuries for two years. Tough and scrappy, plays with an edge. Refuses to be outworked. Lineman of the year in Suburban District, Maroon.