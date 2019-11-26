LinemEn

Landon Carter, Lakeville North, 6-2, 215: Faster off the ball than any of the great Panther linemen Brian Vossen coached in the past decade. Tallied 18 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.

Joe Demro, Wayzata, 6-2, 240: Gives offenses two options — double-team him or suffer the consequences. The former doesn't guarantee success. Posted 22 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.

Quientrail Jamison-Travis, Minneapolis North, 6-3, 275: The struggle to keep Jamison-Travis out of the backfield is real. Racked up 83 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 17 sacks.

Garrison Solliday, jr., St. Thomas Academy, 6-0, 210: A physical, nasty player who anchored a tough defense with 77 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

Linebackers

Joe Demro,Wayzata senior defensive lineman. Photo by Matthew Davis ORG XMIT: MIN1909062240047091

Obi Evuleocha, Champlin Park, 6-0, 220: Chased down ball carriers from sideline to sideline and made sure tackles. Piled up 112 tackles heading into the Class 6A Prep Bowl.

Kaden Johnson, SMB, 6-4, 235: Brings the heat from his outside linebacker spot. Registered 51 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and six sacks.

Loshiaka Roques, Wayzata, 6-4, 214: Offenses tried to run away from him. Made 66 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and six sacks. Verbally committed to North Dakota State.

Cole Smutny, Woodbury, 6-0, 205: Ran the ball, played receiver and returned punts. But most dominant on defense, where he posted 98 tackles and 17 tackles for loss.

Defensive backs

Connor Raines, Shakopee, 5-11, 185: Physical safety on a defense that allowed the fifth-fewest points in Class 6A (13.6 per game). Recorded 98 tackles, three tackles for loss and seven passes deflected.

Jake Ratzlaff, jr., Rosemount, 6-2, 195: Verbally committed to play hockey for the Gophers but also weighing football offers from Iowa and Wisconsin. Posted 126 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and four pass breakups.

Sam Robertson, Wayzata, 6-1, 177: A lockdown cornerback who takes away his assigned receiver and whose value is greater than his numbers (34 tackles). Verbally committed to North Dakota.

Anthony Ukofia, Wayzata, 6-1, 180: Sets the Trojans' defense and, once the ball is snapped, makes it go. Contributed 66 tackles and two interceptions.

Kicker/punter

Noah Kiani, jr., Irondale, 5-10, 156: Finished 18-for-18 on point-after attempts and made all eight field-goal attempts, including four from 40 to 49 yards. Averaged 31.8 yards per punt.