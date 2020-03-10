FIRST TEAM

Adalia McKenzie

Park Center

Junior • Guard/Forward • 5-10

College: Undecided

Has the quick first step and explosiveness of a guard complemented by the body of college forward. Routinely beats opponents off the dribble and is the best finisher in the state. Next to impossible to defend down low and gets to the free throw line often. An improving outside game helped her average a metro-leading 30.8 points per game.

Mackenzie Kramer

St. Michael-Albertville

Senior • Guard • 5-10

College: Lehigh

A ball-handling wizard with a smooth stroke and level head. High basketball IQ and always in the right place. Set the school record for three-pointers in a game with nine. Three-time All-Mississippi 8 selection and 2019 Player of the Year before moving to the Lake Conference this year. Averaging 19.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Paige Bueckers

Hopkins

Senior • Guard • 6-0

College: UConn

First three-time Metro Player of the Year. Considered the No. 1 high school recruit in the nation in the Class of 2020. Winner of the Gatorade National Player of the Year, finalist for the Naismith National Player of the Year. 2019 USA Basketball Female Athlete of the Year. Lead Team USA to the championship of the 2019 FIBA U19 Women's World Cup.

Lauren Jensen

Lakeville North

Senior • Guard • 5-10

College: Iowa

An energetic guard with a nonstop motor and a scorer's mentality. Terrific shooter off the bounce with range well beyond the three-point line. Improved her ability to penetrate and get to the rim this season, as evidenced by her career-high 24.4 scoring average. Hopkins coach Brian Cosgriff called her "the best shooter in the state."

Mallory Brake

Hastings

Senior • Forward • 6-0

College: Creighton

Long-armed with exceptional timing, she's a dual threat with her ability to score in the low post and snatch rebounds over taller, less athletic players. Averaged a double-double, 26.7 points and 14.7 rebounds, despite defenses constantly geared to stop her. Scored 2,645 career points. Standout volleyball player with more than 1,000 career kills.

JIM PAULSEN