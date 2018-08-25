TICONDEROGA, N.Y. — Star Trek fans are gathering in northern New York this weekend.
The annual "Trekonderoga" convention in Ticonderoga features a visit from actor Karl Urban, who plays "Bones" McCoy in the contemporary movie series. Actress Gates McFadden, who played Dr. Beverly Crusher, also is scheduled to appear.
The convention is held at a doppelganger of the original Starship Enterprise boasting replicas of the original series' bridge, transporter room, sick bay and other sets.
