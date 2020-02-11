HAMPTON, Va. — Ben Stanley had 25 points as Hampton defeated UNC-Asheville 80-70 on Monday night.
Jermaine Marrow had 18 points and seven assists for Hampton (11-13, 6-5 Big South Conference). Edward Oliver-Hampton added 13 points. Davion Warren had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
LJ Thorpe had a triple-double with 17 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for the Bulldogs (10-13, 4-8). DeVon Baker added 15 points. Tajion Jones had 14 points.
The Pirates improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs this season. Hampton defeated UNC-Asheville 88-86 on Jan. 18. Hampton plays Campbell on the road on Thursday. UNC-Asheville plays Longwood at home on Thursday.
