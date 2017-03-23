Next Tuesday’s memorial for Minnesota Orchestra conductor laureate Stanislaw Skrowaczewski at Orchestra Hall features a who’s-who of Minnesota’s classical music scene, past and present. Eulogists include the orchestra’s principal cellist Tony Ross and philanthropist Linda Hoeschler, formerly with the American Composers Forum. Former Minnesota Orchestra concertmaster Jorja Fleezanis (now a violin professor at Indiana University) will duet with cellist Lynn Harrell, the first soloist to perform at Orchestra Hall in 1974. Players with the Chamber Music Society of Minnesota will play two works by Skrowaczewski himself. Marilyn Carlson Nelson, who chairs the orchestra’s board of directors, will read a poem by Maya Angelou.

And how will the memorial end? With Osmo Vänskä and the orchestra performing a piece of music central to Skrowaczewski’s life story. We won’t spoil the surprise, but safe to say, tears will flow. No tickets are necessary for the service, which begins at 3 p.m.