MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — A 42-year-old man is in custody after a 4 ½-hour standoff that began when he barricaded himself inside a recreational vehicle parked near a mall in the Minneapolis suburb of Maplewood.
Police say the man fled from officers who tried to arrest him on a warrant late Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say he later barricaded himself in the RV and threatened violence with an improvised explosive device.
Officers eventually deployed a chemical irritant to force the man outside. He surrendered without incident about 9:30 p.m., was taken to a St. Paul hospital for a medical evaluation and then booked into jail. Formal charges were pending.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Marcus: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
MILWAUKEE _ Marcus Corp. (MCS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $8.7 million.On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income…
Variety
Eelpout Festival starts this week with size limits for vehicles on part of lake
Sheriff says there is concern about the ability of the ice to hold up with so many vehicles and thousands of people in a confined area.
Local
Teen boy rescued after falling through ice on Lake Michigan
A teenage boy is recovering after falling through the ice on Lake Michigan and being rescued.
Local
Brady: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
MILWAUKEE _ Brady Corp. (BRC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $29.2 million.On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of…
Variety
More than 30 dogs, parrot seized from home in Brown County
Authorities seized more than 30 dogs and a parrot from a home in Brown County.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.