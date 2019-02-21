MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — A 42-year-old man is in custody after a 4 ½-hour standoff that began when he barricaded himself inside a recreational vehicle parked near a mall in the Minneapolis suburb of Maplewood.

Police say the man fled from officers who tried to arrest him on a warrant late Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say he later barricaded himself in the RV and threatened violence with an improvised explosive device.

Officers eventually deployed a chemical irritant to force the man outside. He surrendered without incident about 9:30 p.m., was taken to a St. Paul hospital for a medical evaluation and then booked into jail. Formal charges were pending.