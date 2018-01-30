The two-day standoff at a hotel near the University of Minnesota ended Tuesday afternoon when police took into custody the man who had holed up in a sixth-floor room, authorities said.

Officers apprehended the man shortly before 1:45 p.m. from the Graduate Hotel near the University of Minnesota, said police spokesman Scott Seroka.

Earlier Tuesday, alarms were heard going off about noon after a SWAT team fired gas into the suspect’s room and police moved in.

Two people who know the man told the Star Tribune that he is Rashad Bowman, 43, who has lived recently in Oakdale.

Lynette Whitlock said Bowman has a warrant out for his arrest in Arizona having to do with printing checks. Whitlock said Bowman is accusing her and the other woman of stealing his cat.

“My cats are like ... my children,” he wrote on Facebook late Tuesday morning.

Police cars were parked outside the Graduate Hotel for a stand-off from late last night on Monday, January 29, 2018 on the East Bank of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minn. The University of Minnesota has issued a safety alert Monday morning. ] RENEE JONES SCHNEIDER ï renee.jones@startribune.com

Reached on his cellphone early Tuesday afternoon, Bowman said, “I can’t talk right now.”

Whitlock said she and the other woman “have been talking to the police. I was just on the phone with them five minutes ago.”

Before his arrest, the suspect ducked his head outside for a breather as smoke rose out the window. Later he set a pillow afire and waved it out the window.

Videos and photos making the rounds on social media sites show the man, who is wanted on an Arizona warrant, lobbing a microwave oven out of his room on the sixth floor of the Graduate Hotel on the 600 block of Washington Avenue SE. in Stadium Village where he has held police at bay since midnight Monday.

Tuesday marked the second day of the incident that forced the road closings in the vicinity of the hotel and the Washington Avenue Parking Ramp. By Tuesday, all had reopened except Beacon Street between Walnut and Harvard Streets SE. and a campus recreation center just behind the hotel.

The events on Tuesday followed more than 35 hours of negotiations between the suspect and officers from the U, Minneapolis, State Patrol and Brooklyn Park.

A woman who had been in the sixth floor room with the man was released unhurt Monday. She was talking with investigators, said University of Minnesota spokesman Chuck Tombarge.

The hotel and surrounding businesses were operating as normal Tuesday. Students came and went from an adjacent Applebee’s restaurant and Starbucks Coffee. A few hotel guests were evacuated, but the hotel remained open, said Tombarge.

University of Minnesota Police Chief Matt Clark said Monday afternoon that officers arrived at the hotel for a welfare check, along with a warrant for the man’s arrest for an Arizona-based felony crime. Clark said the warrant was for a white-collar nonviolent crime.

“Our goal is to have a peaceful resolution,” Clark said. “Time is important, yes, but more important is safety.”

No one was hurt as of late Monday, Tombarge said. Authorities have not said what led to the incident or anything about the nature of the discussions between police and the man.

Roads near the hotel remained closed Monday night, as did a campus recreation center located behind the hotel. The Washington Avenue Ramp also remained inaccessible to vehicles and those with contract reservations were being directed to other university parking facilities.

The U described the incident as a “public safety situation,” in a series of text and e-mail messages sent to alert students, faculty and staff of the situation around 5:50 a.m. Monday.

The alert asked people to “please avoid these areas.”

Transit service operated by the university and Metro Transit was operating as normal in the area.

Tombarge added the incident is not associated with Super Bowl.

“We are hoping for a peaceful conclusion,” Tombarge said.