Remember “scratch and sniff,” the bygone technology behind fragrant children’s stickers and magazine inserts?

It has lingered in the nation’s memory for a half-century. Like an insistent odor, some might say. Now, the U.S. Postal Service is granting it an essential American honor: a Forever stamp.

Next month, the agency will introduce a set of seasonally themed odoriferous scratch-and-sniff stamps, its first ever.

The 10 stamps will feature watercolor illustrations of Popsicles meant to evoke “a sense of summer nostalgia,” the artist who drew them, Magrikie Berg, said.

Berg, who is from South Africa and based in Santa Monica, Calif., created the designs in 2015 at the request of an art director with the Postal Service.

Her whimsical illustrations were released on Monday, but the Postal Service plans to withhold descriptions of the accompanying scents until the unveiling on June 20 in Austin, Texas.

The stamps owe their existence to a scientific race of five decades ago. In the 1960s, researchers at two companies, Maplewood-based 3M and NCR Corp., were pursuing better ways to trap ink in microscopic pockets on paper, for use in carbon copies and cash register receipts.