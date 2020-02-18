NIAMEY, Niger — A local official says at least 20 people died in a stampede in Niger as they were being given food and goods at a refugee camp.
Diffa governor Issa Lamine said 15 women and five children were killed and 16 others were injured Monday at the camp in the southeast for people who fled unrest in neighboring Nigeria.
Those who hadn't received food on Sunday stampeded early Monday at the distribution center, Lamine said.
Boko Haram's decade-long insurgency in northeastern Nigeria has killed tens of thousands and forced many more from their homes. An offshoot affiliated with the Islamic State group also carries out attacks. And bandits also carry out deadly attacks in parts of northern Nigeria.
