Rarely do NHL backups get the opportunity to bounce back from tough outings. Usually worked into the rotation on a spot start, they tend to be back on the bench the next time out with the No. 1 resuming control of the crease.

But with Devan Dubnyk still on the mend from a fall in Tuesday's win over the Oilers, Alex Stalock got the chance to rebound from a 4-0 setback at Nashville on Thursday.

And Stalock took advantage of the opportunity, turning aside 30 shots in a 5-1 rout of the Kings on Saturday. Stalock was especially clutch in the second period during a lull for the Wild's offense.

"He kept us in when we needed to be kept in," coach Bruce Boudreau said. "The competitive fire that he has, he wasn't happy with his game in Nashville and he comes right back and you could tell he was on point in everything."

The result improved Stalock to 2-2 with a 1.98 goals-against average and .928 save percentage.

SARAH MCLELLAN