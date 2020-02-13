As the Wild regrouped from a difficult 6-1 loss to the Bruins earlier this month, coach Bruce Boudreau made clear his hopes for the team's goaltending position.

"I'd like somebody to get this team on a roll," he said.

Fast forward five games, and backup Alex Stalock has done that — helping the Wild to its fourth victory in five contests since that post-break meltdown after recording a 26-save, 4-0 shutout win Tuesday at Xcel Energy Center against the Golden Knights.

One of Stalock's saves helped pave the way for the offense to take over. On an early power play, the Wild thought it had scored when center Eric Staal's shot caromed off the post and hugged the goal line before it was swept out by Vegas defender Brayden McNabb.

With the Wild celebrating and then confused as the play continued, Golden Knights winger Reilly Smith broke free for a breakaway that Stalock stopped to keep the game scoreless.

SARAH MCLELLAN