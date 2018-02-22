Starter Devan Dubnyk has had control of the Wild's crease for more than two weeks, rattling off six straight starts.

But his run is about to end, as the Wild will tab backup Alex Stalock to face the Devils on Thursday in Newark when the team's three-game road trip continues.

"We have to have both goalies playing well," coach Bruce Boudreau said. "Plus, we have to play well in front of both goalies. Recently, we haven't played very well in front of Alex. He tries his heart out, and we don't give him some support so hopefully [Thursday] that'll change."

This will be Stalock's first start since Feb. 3 when he surrendered four goals on 29 shots in two periods to the Stars in Dallas. Stalock was pulled after the second period, absorbing the eventual 6-1 loss to stand 8-9-2 with a 2.77 goals-against average and .914 save percentage.

