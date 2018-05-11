On the Sunday after Thanksgiving, Sacramento resident Tracy Mapes drove to Santa Clara, flew a drone over Levi’s Stadium and dropped a payload of leaflets espousing his conspiracy theories over the San Francisco 49ers-Seattle Seahawks game.

He then headed across the Bay to the Oakland Raiders game intent on doing the same.

A year ago this month, a San Diego bartender crashed his drone into a fan at the Padres’ Petco Park.

While Mapes was arrested and the bartender was fined, team security and police were unable to stop the flights — whether with high-tech jammers or other means — for fear of violating federal law.

“Federal law prohibits local law enforcement from disarming or disabling drones, even if they are in restricted airspace,” said Jocelyn Moore, National Football League senior vice president. “This loophole in federal law puts the safety and security of millions of sports fans and eventgoers at risk.”

The same prohibitions on intercepting communications or disabling aircraft also apply to the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and most other federal agencies.

The FAA fiercely guards its control of U.S. airspace.

The Trump administration on Wednesday tapped 10 pilot projects, from mosquito control in Florida to food delivery in California, that it hopes will offer lessons for how to sharply expand drone use nationwide. But professional sports teams are increasingly anxious about the more than 1 million drones government officials estimate are already in use. They are asking Congress to give local law enforcement permission to seize or reroute drones flying over stadiums. And they are trying to get in a position to protect themselves.

The families who own the New York Mets have invested in a Silicon Valley firm, Airspace, that uses artificial-intelligence driven drones that can find and capture other drones. Farzam Kamel, a partner at Sterling VC, an investment arm of the Wilpon and Katz families, said they are working to address the “very rare but devastating threat that can come.”

Team officials say the problem has been clear for years. “There’s technology out there that we can use, and we do use,” said Cathy Lanier, the NFL’s senior vice president of security, including tools to detect when drones are flying nearby. “But the technology we really need is not yet legal to use.”

Still, allowing widespread use of counter-drone technologies is fraught with unresolved problems and, some say, comes with its own set of dangers to civil liberties and safety. Last year, the Trump administration sought counter-drone powers for numerous federal agencies, but the request was rejected based on bipartisan concerns in Congress that it was too broad.

There also are concerns that stray signals from anti-drone defenses, depending on how they’re used, could interfere with cellphones or radios, possibly affecting heart monitors or airplane navigation equipment.

Still, given the threats, a number of private firms are taking legal risks, calculating that the consequences of breaking the law would be less severe than being attacked.