LONDON — Supporters at Tottenham's soccer game against London rival Chelsea were warned three times to stop racist abuse during unprecedented Premier League stadium announcements on Sunday.
The referee was implementing FIFA's protocol dealing with discrimination in games after appearing to receive complaints from the players.
Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger was seen around the 63rd minute indicating he had faced racist abuse, imitating a monkey gesture.
"Racist behavior from spectators is interfering with the game," the announcer said in a warning to fans. "Please remember that racism has no place in football."
Chelsea won the game 2-0.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Tannehill's throwing helps Titans to early lead vs. Saints
The Latest on Week 16 in the NFL (all times EST):1:40 p.m.Ryan Tannehill has taken the lead in a showdown of the NFL's top-rated quarterbacks.Tannehill…
Loons
3 stadium racism announcement warnings during Spurs-Chelsea
Supporters at Tottenham's soccer game against London rival Chelsea were warned three times to stop racist abuse during unprecedented Premier League stadium announcements on Sunday.
Vikings
Smith-Schuster's return gives Pittsburgh a boost vs. Jets
The Pittsburgh Steelers have both wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and tight end Vance McDonald active against the New York Jets, giving quarterback Devlin Hodges and…
Gophers
Wide Open CFP: Dynamic receivers highlight playoff match ups
A flick of the wrist, a slight shift of the shoulder and they're off.Talented receivers are a big part of this year's College Football Playoff.…
Vikings
Some of 2019's most memorable games decided by blown calls
The New Orleans Saints looked around in disbelief, searching for a yellow flag that never came during the NFL playoffs.The Auburn Tigers were sure they'd…