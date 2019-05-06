Two-time LPGA major winner Stacy Lewis and PGA Tour star Phil Mickelson will hit trick shots from Target Field's home plate Monday to promote the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, which will be June 17-23 at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska. The media photo op is closed to the public. KPMG is one of Mickelson's major sponsors.
Gophers
Reusse: Investment in baseball pays off for Gustavus with MIAC title
Brad Baker planned on going to law school, played minor league baseball and stumbled into investment banking before his alma mater called, looking for a baseball coach.
Twins
Twins fall to Yankees 4-1 in rain-shortened game
The Twins failed to shrink the Yankees' lead before storms arrived.
Gophers
Fiser one-hits Northwestern in Gophers' regular-season finale
The Gophers (39-11, 20-2) now head to Bloomington, Ind., where they will attempt to win the Big Ten softball tournament for the fourth year in a row and the fifth time in six years.
Gophers
Big Ten softball tournament schedule
The tournament begins Thursday in Bloomington, Ind.
Twins
Twins' Rosario fighting through slump
The Twins left fielder didn't play Friday but ended an 0-for-24 skid with a hit Saturday, then beat out a grounder hit to second baseman D.J. LeMahieu in the fourth inning of Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Yankees.