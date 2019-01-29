WASHINGTON — Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer says former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will deliver the Democratic response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

Schumer told reporters Tuesday that he asked Abrams three weeks ago and he was "delighted" when she accepted. The role elevates Abrams in Democratic politics after she narrowly lost the governor's race in November. Schumer called Abrams a "great spokesperson" and a leader on voting rights.

A group backed by Abrams filed a federal lawsuit this month saying Georgia deprived many low-income people and minorities of their voting rights with Secretary of State and gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp overseeing the 2018 election. After a long dispute, Kemp won the governorship.

Senate Democrats are urging Abrams to run for Senate in 2020 against Republican Sen. David Perdue.