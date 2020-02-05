OSHKOSH, Wis. — Police identified the victim of a fatal stabbing in Oshkosh as a retired police captain.
Authorities say 67-year-old Jay Puestohl was stabbed with a knife about Sunday afternoon and died later at the hospital.
A 63-year-old woman suffered minor injuries. Police arrested a 28-year-old Oshkosh man on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide.
Officials say it was an isolated incident and that all three knew each other.
The Oshkosh Northwestern says Puestohl retired from the department in 2008 after 32 years of service, including as captain of the Investigative Services Bureau.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Correction: United States-Iraq story
In a story February 4, 2020, about Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie's visit to Iraq, The Associated Press erroneously identified the speaker of the House as Salim al-Jabouri. Mohammed al-Halbousi is the House speaker.
National
Youth parole officer kept job amid child abuse investigation
A former employee of a New Hampshire youth detention center continued working with children in a state job for nine months after police began investigating allegations that he held a boy down while colleagues raped him in 1998.
National
Appeals court weighs tribe's quest for casino land
A federal appeals court in Boston is hearing arguments Wednesday in a long-running dispute over a Native American tribe's efforts to gain federally protected land for a casino in Massachusetts.
National
California pardons gay civil rights leader in new initiative
California's governor announced Wednesday that he is posthumously pardoning a gay civil rights leader while creating a new pardon process for others convicted under outdated laws punishing homosexual activity.
National
Trump uses State of Union to campaign; Pelosi rips up speech
Standing before a Congress and a nation sharply divided by impeachment, President Donald Trump used his State of the Union address to extol a "Great American Comeback" on his watch, just three years after he took office decrying a land of "American carnage" under his predecessor.