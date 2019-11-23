St. Thomas eliminated No. 6-ranked Wheaton (Ill.) College, the host team, in a shootout on Friday in the round of 16 in the NCAA Division III women's soccer tournament.

After the teams tied 2-2 in regulation and played two scoreless overtimes, the Tommies won the shootout 4-2.

Tessa Trettel scored on a 35-foot shot in the 23rd minute and Kaley Roberts on a header in the 68th for the Tommies, who extended their unbeaten streak to 16 matches (12-0-4).

Two drop football

Two members of the Minnesota Collegiate Athletic Conference (MCAC) announced this week that they are discontinuing their football programs.

Northland Community & Technical College of Thief River Falls, Minn., said Thursday that it will end football after a 3-6 season and an extensive analysis of the program.

Dakota College of Bottineau, N.D., said Monday that it was dropping football following a 3-5 season because of the program's high cost.

That leaves the MCAC with eight teams: Central Lakes, Fergus Falls, Fond du Lac, Itasca, Mesabi Range, Minnesota West, Rochester and Vermilion.

JOEL RIPPEL

Concordia soccer wins

Concordia (St. Paul) advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament with a shootout victory over Northeastern State on Friday in Warrensburg, Mo. The Golden Bears (17-2-3), making their first appearance in the national playoffs, will play Central Missouri next at 1 p.m. Sunday.

After playing to a 1-1 tie through overtime, The Golden Bears won the shootout 3-1 on penalty kicks by Anna Haub, Nikki Anderson and Leah Johnson.

Hannah Pavek scored in the fifth minute for the Golden Bears. Northeastern State tied it in the 51st minute.

• Augustana, another NSIC school, also won in the first round, beating Central Oklahoma 2-1 in Mankato on Alexis Legg's goal in the 84th minute. Keeper Claudia Pueschner, a sophomore from Eastview High School, made 10 saves.

Concordia, UMD advance

Concordia (St. Paul), the third seed, was pushed to five sets before beating Winona State 20-25, 25-23, 15-25, 25-18, 16-13 in the quarterfinals of the NSIC volleyball tournament in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Jasmine Mulvihill led the Golden Bears with 19 kills and four aces.

Minnesota Duluth, the second seed, defeated Augustana 25-20, 13-25, 26-24, 25-14. Meredith Sutton had 17 kills for UMD and Hanna Meyer and Kate Berg 13 apiece. The Bulldogs hit only slightly better, .185 to .185, but had a big edge in digs, 84-64 led by Keena Seiffert's 24.

St. Cloud State swept Wayne State 25-17, 25-20, 25-23 behind Chloe Dousette and Rachel Linsey who had 11 kills apiece.