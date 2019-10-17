The University of St. Thomas will induct 16 members into its Athletics Hall of Fame in on-campus ceremonies on Nov. 16.

Thirteen different Tommies sports are represented in this class of inductees. They will be honored at halftime of a home football game vs. Bethel that weekend.

The list of names, followed by the year they graduated and the sport they played or coached:

Men inductees — Ryan Collins, '98, football; Drew Fernelius, '93, tennis; Tony Fisher, '97, baseball; Jeremy Heckman, '01, track and field/football; Pete Mullee, '11, swimming; Tom Palkowski, '87, hockey, women's head hockey coach; Lonnie Robinson, '08, basketball/baseball; Ben Sathre, '12, cross-country/track and field; Bryan Schnettler, '08, basketball; Fritz Waldvogel, '12, football.

Women inductees — Emily Foster, '11, volleyball; Megan Pfeiffer Hansen, '97, track and field; Alise Riedel, '14, hockey; Laura Heck Ryan, '10, golf; Taylor Young Sandeman, '14, basketball; Shannon Moore Weber, '03, softball.

Etc.

• Junior defensive end Chris Garrett of Concordia (St. Paul) was named the D2Football.com national defensive player of the week.

• Gophers freshman Jake Butler was named the Big Ten diver of the week. He won the 1-meter and 3-meter events in a dual against Florida, posting two NCAA diving zone qualifying scores.

• The Gophers women's soccer team (2-10-3, 1-5-1 Big Ten) will play Nebraska (4-8-3, 3-4-1) at 4 p.m. Thursday at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium in its last home game of the season. He forced three fumbles and had five sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss as the Golden Bears beat Minnesota State Moorhead 24-17.

• Two Upper Midwest Athletic Conference players were named to the D3football.com team of the week. Minnesota Morris defensive tackle Adam Farag had 14 tackles — four for losses — in the Cougars' 28-18 loss to Crown. St. Scholastica cornerback Jake Kukowski had two interceptions, eight tackles and two pass breakups in the Saints' 26-16 win over Northwestern.