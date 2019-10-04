The University of St. Thomas announced Friday that the school has been invited to join the Division I Summit League, pending NCAA approval of the school’s waiver claim.

The NCAA requires a waiver to go directly from Division III to Division I without a stop at Division II. If the waiver is approved, the school will join the Summit League in 2021. The Tommies would then have two more years in the MIAC, which voted St. Thomas out of the conference earlier this year.

“Joining the Summit League would be a unique and exciting opportunity for St. Thomas, allowing us to significantly expand our impact and reach,” St. Thomas president Julie Sullivan said in the announcement. “It is a strong Midwest Division I conference that includes both public and private competitors.

"Under the direction of Commissioner Tom Douple, the conference has grown in strength and success over the past several years. “If the NCAA ultimately grants the waiver request, St. Thomas will begin competing in the Summit League in fall 2021, after two full final years in the MIAC.”

Schools in the Summit League for sports such as basketball, volleyball and soccer include North Dakota, North Dakota State, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Denver and Omaha.

In a statement, Summit League commissioner Tom Douple said the conference’s President’s Council “unanimously and enthusiastically voted to support the membership application made to the League by the University of St. Thomas. ... While the League recognizes the extraordinary efforts ahead for UST to seek Division I membership, we believe this institution is the right fit for The Summit League and we will support the reclassification process.”

Sullivan noted that Tommies Athletics Director Phil Esten led an advisory committee this summer that examined several conference options.

“The top priority in this process is maintaining our student-centered focus,” Sullivan said. “We are proud of our strong record of athletic performance and even prouder that our student-athletes are recognized for their great work as scholars in the classroom and as good citizens in our community. Those values will remain paramount no matter which athletics conference we ultimately join.”

This is a breaking news story. Come back to startribune.com for more updates.