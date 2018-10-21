A University of St. Thomas sophomore was found dead in her dorm-room bed Friday morning and the cause of her death remained under investigation Sunday.

Katherine “Katie” Mullen, a native of Andover, was on the dean’s list at St. Thomas and worked in Academic Counseling and Support, according to a post from the university’s news service.

The Ramsey County medical examiner’s office is looking into Mullen’s cause of death.

St. Thomas officials said that the school’s counseling services and campus ministry center are available as resources for grieving students.

St. Paul police do not consider the death to be suspicious, said department spokesman Steve Linders, and drugs and alcohol don’t appear to be factors.