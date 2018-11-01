MINNEAPOLIS — Authorities are investigating the death of a University of St. Thomas student who fell from a 10th floor apartment in Minneapolis during a Halloween party.
Authorities were called to the Bridges Apartments near the University of Minnesota just before 1 a.m. Thursday. Minneapolis Fire Department Assistant Chief Bryan Tyner says authorities found a woman who had fallen from the 10th floor.
St. Thomas in St. Paul identified the woman as first-year student Joia Simpson of Bayside, California.
The Star Tribune reports she was a visitor to the apartment.
A statement from St. Thomas said Simpson was interested in studying business, and that her family "wants people to remember her beautiful smile."
