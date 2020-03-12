The men’s basketball playoff game between St. Thomas and St. John’s will go on without fans because of an NCAA ruling dealing with the threat of coronavirus.

The Sweet Sixteen NCAA Division III contest will be played at 6 p.m. Saturday at Sexton Arena in Collegeville.

The parents and immediate family members of both teams’ players will be able to attend.

St. John’s (27-2) is ranked No. 2 and St. Thomas (26-3) No. 4.

Fans that purchased tickets online will receive a full refund.

NCAA President Mark Emmert issued this statement Wednesday:

“The NCAA continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel. Based on their advice and my discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance. While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes. We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed.”

St. John’s and St. Thomas already have met three times this season, with the Johnnies holding a 2-1 edge.