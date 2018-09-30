Josh Parks rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns to lead St. Thomas, ranked No. 3 by d3football.com, to a 46-7 MIAC victory over host Concordia (Moorhead) on Saturday.

The victory was the 29th consecutive MIAC regular-season victory for the Tommies (4-0, 2-0 MIAC), who broke the conference record set by St. John's in 2004.

Parks, a senior from Chisago Lakes, scored on runs of 4 and 38 yards as the Tommies built a 36-0 halftime lead. Parks' 10-yard TD run early in the third quarter extended the Tommies lead to 42-0. Jacques Perra passed for 204 yards and a TD for the Tommies, who outgained the Cobbers 390-233.

The Tommies defense, ranked No. 1 in Division III, recovered three Cobbers fumbles and had an interception. The Tommies' Adam Brant returned a fumble 40 yards for a TD on the final play of the first quarter.

The Tommies limited the Cobbers (3-2, 2-1) to 115 rushing yards — 208 yards below what they were averaging.

St. John's 52, Augsburg 0: The Johnnies, ranked No. 9, limited the host Auggies to seven first downs and 137 yards in offense as they earned their third shutout in four games. Jackson Erdmann completed 22 of 26 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns to lead the potent offense of the Johnnies (4-0, 3-0 MIAC). Erdmann's three TD passes came in the first half as the Johnnies built a 31-0 halftime lead. The Johnnies' first four offensive possessions ended with touchdowns.

Bethel 48, Carleton 0: Freshman quarterback Jaran Roste rushed for 102 yards and four TDs to pace the unbeaten Royals (4-0, 3-0 MIAC) to the victory over the Knights in Northfield. The Royals intercepted three passes as they recorded their second straight shutout victory. Dawson Brown returned one of those interceptions 25 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter for the Royals' final points.