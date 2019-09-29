Wisconsin-Eau Claire stopped a two-point conversion by St. Thomas with 7 seconds remaining to hold on for 21-19 nonconference victory over the visiting Tommies on Saturday.

The Tommies, ranked No. 6 in Division III, trailed 21-7 going into the fourth quarter. They pulled with 21-13 with nine minutes remaining on a 1-yard TD run by Tommy Dolan. But the Blugolds stopped the two-point conversion attempt.

After Wis.-Eau Claire missed a 25-yard field goal attempt, the Tommies started from their 20-yard line with 2:19 remaining. The Tommies got within six on a 30-yard TD pass from Dolan to Gabe Green.

Concordia (Moorhead) 51, Hamline 0: Blake Kragnes rushed for two touchdowns and threw a TD pass to lead the Cobbers (2-2, 2-0 MIAC) over the host Pipers in St. Paul. The Cobbers totaled 530 yards rushing.

St. John's 56, Carleton 10: Jackson Erdmann passed for 330 yards and four TDs as the Johnnies (3-0, 2-0 MIAC) cruised to victory in Northfield. Erdmann became the MIAC's leader in career TD passes (102).

St. Olaf 48, Augsburg 26: Lars Prestemon passed for 280 yards and five touchdowns to pace the Oles.

Bethel 35, Gustavus Adolphus 33: The Royals, ranked No. 8 in Division III, trailed 27-21 in the fourth quarter before rallying. Jaran Roste's-yard touchdown pass to Drew Larson and the point-after kick gave the Royals (3-0, 1-0 MIAC) a 28-27 lead with six minutes remaining. Two plays later a 26-yard interception return by Jacob Hall gave the Royals the ball at the Gustavus 17. Roste's 1-yard touchdown run and the PAT put the Royals ahead 35-27 with four minutes left The Gusties (2-2, 0-2) scored with 17 seconds remaining but the Royals stopped the Gusties' bid for a tying two-point conversion.