Junior Eric Holst of St. Thomas won the hammer throw at 211 feet, 4 inches Saturday in the NCAA Division III track and field meet in La Crosse, Wis.

Two other MIAC athletes were national runners-up in the 800-meter run. Carleton senior Donson Cook-Gallaro was second in the men's race (1 minute, 50.23 seconds), Macalester junior Phoebe Aguiar second in the women's (2:07.22).

Bethel was third in the men's 4x400 relay (3:10.72)..

MSU Mankato high jumper wins D-II title

Minnesota State Mankato's Khadiya Hollingsworth won the high jump (6-0½) on Friday in the NCAA Division II track and field meet in Charlotte, N.C.

On Saturday, two other NSIC athletes placed third in their events: Danielle Kohlweg of Minnesota Duluth, 100 hurdles (13:42), and Hanneke Oosterwegel of Northern State, 400 hurdles (59:32).

U hammer thrower places third

Temi Ogunride of the Gophers placed third in the hammer throw (216-2) and Nayoka Clunis placed 12th (201-2) on Saturday at the West Preliminary track and field meet in Sacramento, Calif., to advance to the NCAA Championships from June 6-9 in Eugene, Ore. The top 12 move on.

On the men's side, Ryan Lockwood was fifth in the high jump (7-1).

Etc.

• Tyler Mitzel threw a four-hitter and struck out 10 as fifth-seeded Augustana won 5-2 over Southern New Hampshire in the first game of the 2018 NCAA Division II College World Series in Cary, N.C. Jordan Barth went 3-for-4 for the Vikings (49-9).

• The Gary SouthShore RailCats beat the St. Paul Saints 16-7 at CHS Field, ending the Saints' six-game winning streak. The RailCats scored eight runs in the third to take a 15-4 lead. Dante Bichette Jr. and Kes Carter had homers for the home team.