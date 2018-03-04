Hannah Spaulding had 19 points and 17 rebounds, Maddie Wolkow made a critical three-pointer with 21 seconds left and the host St. Thomas women's basketball team won its 21st game in a row Saturday, beating the University of Chicago 68-62 in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament.

Chicago, which had won 22 in a row, trailed by 10 entering the fourth quarter but took a 58-57 lead with 3 minutes, 48 seconds to play. A Lucia Renikoff layup gave St. Thomas (27-2) the lead back, and after the Maroons (24-3) missed two shots with less than a minute left trailing by one, Wolkow made her three-pointer with the shot clock winding down off a Spaulding assist for a 64-60 Tommies lead.

Spaulding made two free throws with 13 seconds left, and she also had five blocks and three steals in 38 minutes.

St. Thomas advances to play East Texas Baptist (24-6) next weekend, with time and location to be announced.

Gustavus Adolphus 74, Wisconsin-Whitewater 60: Miranda Rice scored 26 points, including the first seven Gustavus points of a decisive fourth-quarter run, and the Gusties (24-6) beat the host Warhawks (25-4).

Mikayla Miller added 21 points and became the Gusties' all-time leading scorer with 1,792 points. Gustavus advances to face Thomas More of Kentucky in the Sweet 16.

Gustavus went on a 22-8 run to end the game. Rice's layup with 6:57 left broke a 52-52 tie, and she followed with two free throws and a three-point play.

Men

Wisconsin-Platteville 74, St. Olaf 68: The host Pioneers (24-4) went 9-for-10 from the free-throw line in the final minute, including 6-for-6 in the final 17 seconds, to beat the Oles (20-8). Austin Korba scored a game-high 20 points for St. Olaf, which led 56-55 with 5:30 to play.

Wisconsin-Stevens Point 82, Bethany Lutheran 44: Canon O'Heron scored 30 points and the Pointers (21-8) dominated the Vikings (20-9) in College­ville, Minn. Bethany Lutheran shot 28.8 percent from the floor and committed 21 turnovers, a day after the Mankato school beat host St. John's 102-92.

Division II

The NCAA D-II men's (9 p.m.) and women's fields (9:30 p.m.) will be announced Sunday night at ncaa.com.