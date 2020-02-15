NEWS SERVICES

– The fourth-ranked St. Thomas men’s basketball team ended St. John’s 22-game winning streak — the second-longest in program history — with a 71-66 victory over the second-ranked Johnnies on Saturday.

A victory by St. John’s (22-2, 18-1) would have clinched the outright MIAC regular-season title. Instead, the Tommies (21-2, 17-1) pulled to within a half-game of the Johnnies with their 10th win in a row. St. Thomas has two league games left, and St. John’s has one.

Tommy Andeson led the Tommies with 19 points on 8-for-11 shooting in front of a capacity crowd at Sexton Arena. St. Thomas was 14-for-20 from the field in the second half.

Oakley Baker led the Johnnies with 19 points.

The Johnnies hadn’t lost since their since opener against Nebraska Wesleyan on Nov. 8.

St. John’s had won five of its past six meetings with St. Thomas and the last two.

The Johnnies’ longest winning streak remains a 27-gamer during the 1978-79 season.