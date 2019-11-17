St. Thomas earned a share of the MIAC title with a 17-7 victory over Bethel on Saturday in St. Paul.

The teams went into Saturday's game tied for second place in the MIAC behind St. John's, which clinched a share of the title and the conference's automatic bid into the Division III playoffs last Saturday. St. Thomas (8-2, 7-1 MIAC) and Bethel (8-2, 6-2) will learn their playoff fate Sunday.

The Tommies opened a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. Bethel pulled within 14-7 in the second quarter but couldn't get closer.

Vinny Pallini converted a 32-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to extend the Tommies' advantage to 17-7.

The Tommies defense limited the Royals to 11 first downs and forced three Bethel turnovers.

The postseason What: Division III tournament selection show (32 teams) When: 4:30 p.m. Sunday Follow on: ncaa.com

Josh Parks rushed for 168 yards and Ronnie Jones and Tommy Dolan each threw a touchdown pass for the Tommies.

Jaran Roste passed for 155 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 44 yards to lead the Royals.

Concordia (Moorhead) 54, Carleton 21: Sean McGuire, making his first start at quarterback for the Cobbers, threw three touchdown passes and rushed for 173 yards and a touchdown to pace the Cobbers to the victory in Northfield. McGuire, who completed four of five passes for 128 yards, threw two touchdown passes in the first half as the Cobbers rolled to a 41-7 halftime lead.

Gustavus 49, St. Olaf 7: Michael Veldman passed for 278 yards and six touchdowns to lead the host Gusties past the Oles. The Gusties (7-3, 5-3) scored touchdowns on six of their first seven possessions.

Augsburg 12, Hamline 9: Quran Al-Hameed rushed for 190 yards and two touchdowns to help the Auggies outlast the host Pipers. Austin Kincade intercepted two passes to pace the Auggies defense, which forced six Hamline turnovers.

St. John's 47, Rose-Hulman 14: Jackson Erdmann passed for 308 yards and five touchdowns to pace the Johnnies (9-1, 7-1), ranked No. 9 in the D3football.com poll, to the nonconference victory in Collegeville, Minn. Tommy Deters returned an interception 26 yards for the Johnnies' final touchdown. It was one of four interceptions for the Johnnies.