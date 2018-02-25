The St. Thomas women's basketball team won its seventh consecutive MIAC playoff championship Saturday, pulling out a 62-56 victory over visiting Gustavus Adolphus on Saturday.

The Tommies (25-2) extended their winning streak over conference opponents to 54 games, and they have won their past 20 meetings with the Gusties (22-6). St. Thomas swept the MIAC regular-season and playoff titles for the fourth year in a row.

This victory again came without standout center Hannah Spaulding, who suffered an injury Feb. 17. Maddie Wolkow made five three-pointers on her way to a career-high 17 points, including back-to-back three-pointers in the final minutes. Lucia Renikoff added 12 points and Kaylie Brazil 11.

"I am so proud of these players," coach Ruth Sinn said.

Miranda Rice scored 13 points to lead four players in double-figure scoring for Gustavus, which will discover if it receives an at-large bid when the NCAA announces the D-III field Monday.

NSIC men

Minnesota State Mankato 87, Minot State 79: Kevin Krieger hit a tying three-pointer at the buzzer after the Mavericks (22-8) blew a 12-point lead in the second half, and they dominated the overtime to beat the Beavers (19-11) in the NSIC quarterfinals in Sioux Falls.

Northern State 75, Minnesota Duluth 62: Gabe King scored 18 points and the top-seeded Wolves (29-3) cruised into the NSIC semifinals, routing the Bulldogs (12-18).

