St. Thomas Academy pulled away from Eastview for a 4-1 victory in the Class 2A, Section 3 final Thursday at Braemar Arena in Edina.

Luke Herzog's sprawling goal gave STA the lead 2 minutes, 13 seconds into the third period. Herzog added an empty-netter with 23.3 seconds left and senior Ray Christy scored eight seconds later to ice the Cadets' 10th section title in 14 seasons.

"We talked between the second and third period and reminded the kids that they're not just playing for themselves and each other, but for all those that had the [St. Thomas Academy] uniforms on before them," coach Tom Vannelli said. "They understood and rose to the occasion."

Cadets senior goaltender Atticus Kelly, a Frank Brimsek Award finalist, stopped all 13 of Eastview's third-period shots to preserve the lead. He finished with 34 saves.

"I knew we had another level, and we were going to bring it," Kelly said. "I believed in my teammates."

Despite being outshot 12-4 in the first period, Eastview seized momentum late and carried it over into the second. Zach Anderson's slapshot trickled through Kelly's legs at the 11:59 mark to put the South Suburban Conference champions up 1-0.

The Lightning led for over 10 minutes before Cadets senior Chase Foley tied the game with his fourth goal of the section tournament.

"It was actually good to see us in a situation where we didn't get the lead right away," Vannelli said. "That maybe woke us up a little bit."

Lakeville North 4, Lakeville South 3: The top-seeded Panthers held off a third-period rally to win the Class 2A, Section 1 title. Spencer Schneider scored two goals and Shane Griffin and Blake Brandt had a goal each for North.

Duluth East 3, Andover 2 (OT): Logan Anderson scored 4:50 into overtime to give the top-seeded Greyhounds a comeback victory.