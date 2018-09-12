The long list for the National Book Award is being rolled out this week, announced on the website of the New Yorker.
M. T. Anderson and Eugene Yelchin, "The Assassination of Brangwain Spurge." Candlewick.
Bryan Bliss, "We'll Fly Away." Greenwillow Books / HarperCollins Publishers
Leslie Connor, "The Truth as Told by Mason Buttle." Katherine Tegen Books / HarperCollins Publishers
Christopher Paul Curtis, "The Journey of Little Charle." Scholastic Press / Scholastic, Inc.
Jarrett J. Krosoczka, "Hey, Kiddo." Graphix / Scholastic, Inc.
Tahereh Mafi,"A Very Large Expanse of Sea." HarperTeen / HarperCollins Publishers
Joy McCullough, "Blood Water Paint." Dutton Children’s Books / Penguin Random House
Elizabeth Partridge, "Boots on the Ground: America's War in Vietnam." Viking Children’s Books / Penguin Random House.
Vesper Stamper, "What the Night Sings." Knopf Books for Young Readers / Penguin Random House
