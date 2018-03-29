A St. Paul woman whose alleged antics targeting her next door neighbors included making false calls to the fire department, flashing them and attaching a sex toy to their fence was charged for violating a harassment restraining order and other disorderly conduct in Ramsey County District Court on Thursday.

Roberta A. Madison, 63, faces two gross misdemeanors for stalking with intent to injure and pursuing another, along with five other charges including violating a harassment restraining order, indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

Madison, who lives on the 800 block of Howell Street North, has a long history of harassment and litigations with her neighbors.

According to charges, after her next door neighbor’s harassment restraining order was confirmed last January, Madison, remained persistent in harassing her neighbor. She frequently yelled obscenities at her neighbor when the neighbor took her dog outside. Her neighbor is afraid Madison may harm her dog, according to the criminal complaint.

Madison’s neighbor moved next door in September 2016. Madison complained to her neighbor of the diseased trees in her yard and said they needed to be removed. Madison called a tree trimming company “likely pretending to the be homeowner,” which led to workers entering the property and beginning to remove the trees before another neighbor intervened. The bill was sent to the actual homeowner.

Last summer, Madison called police on her neighbor’s guests and told the operator that “suspicious” people of a “different race” were coming and going. She told the operator they might be running a sex operation or hauling out televisions, the complaint said. Neighbors witnessed Madison yelling out racial slurs at the visitors and threatening to deport them.

The situation grew worse in the fall as Madison began setting her car alarm off and yelling at her neighbor’s friends during backyard bonfires. Last November, she attached a dildo to the top of the fence. Her neighbor called St. Paul police which advised her to file a HRO.

That order detailed two false calls to the fire department in October and throwing debris (glass, charcoal buckets, pine needles and cones) that her neighbor felt was a hazard to her dog.

After being served with the HRO, Madison “mooned” her neighbor on three different occasions. Her neighbor captured the act through surveillance cameras she installed after moving in. Madison also “waggled her breast at the camera” in December, the complaint said.

A warrant for Madison’s arrest was filed on Thursday. A hearing for her ongoing civil dispute is scheduled for April 5. She did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Madison was convicted with violating a previous restraining order filed by a neighbor who lived nearby for 12 years. He wrote in the request that she “had thrown feces at my house” and previously pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after violating a restraining order, according to court documents. The neighbor moved two blocks away, but said the harassment has continued.

“She stalks me nearly everyday. She has in the past charged at me with a rake. She tried to run me off the road, my plants have been poisoned she has squirted me with chemicals. Her behavior is highly erratic and terrifying,” the request read.

Trevor Squire is a University of Minnesota student on assignment for the Star Tribune.