ST. PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul woman is under arrest after police found a man dead in an apartment in the Como Park neighborhood.
Police say they were investigating another case early Sunday morning, but no one answered the door at the apartment. Officers entered the apartment and found the man dead under suspicious circumstances.
Police interviewed people who were with the man overnight Saturday and were able to establish a suspect. A 37-year-old woman has been booked into the Ramsey County Jail.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Pilot survives crash of small plane
The pilot of a small plane that crashed near Hugo escaped serious injury.
Minneapolis
Charges: Fired security guard robs Cowboy Jack's of $24K at gunpoint, knocks out manager
Video showed Hakeem Coles, at 6 feet 5 and 300-plus pounds, "punch [the general manager] in her right ear ... causing her to be knocked unconscious," the indictment read.
Local
See a deer on the road? Resist the urge to swerve
Minnesota ranks sixth highest in the nation for roadway animal crashes between September and November.
National
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan launches new organization
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan has launched a new nonprofit organization he says will be focused on fighting poverty, increasing economic opportunities and advancing evidence-based public policies.
Local
Police probe 3rd Milwaukee interstate shooting in 2 weeks
Law enforcement officers are investigating the third shooting along a Milwaukee interstate in less than two weeks.