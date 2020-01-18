Nearly 6,000 customers of St. Paul Regional Water Services will receive refunds as part of a $1.5 million settlement of a class-action lawsuit filed in 2018.

Homeowners in St. Paul, Mendota Heights, Falcon Heights, Roseville, Sunfish Lake and other cities who have 1-inch meters can expect to receive checks ranging from $120 to $320.

The settlement, approved by the water services board of commissioners this week, is the result of a lawsuit filed by homeowners who said they were unfairly charged for having larger meters. Most of the service’s 94,000 customers have meters smaller than those affected by the refund.

The settlement will be paid from St. Paul Regional Water Services’ budget, which is not part of the city’s budget.

Officials said additional information on the settlement will be available within the next few days on the Regional Water Services webpage.