The Greatest Day Celebration, remembering the Miracle on Ice 40 years ago when the U.S. hockey team, coached by Herb Brooks, beat the heavily favored Soviet Union in Lake Placid, N.Y., will be held Saturday in St. Paul.

Among the events will be a 1 p.m. parade beginning at Rice Park and traveling through the heart of St. Paul to CHS Field.

The parade will feature youth, high school and college teams, and current and past amateur and professional hockey organizations along with alumni, led by the University of Minnesota Marching Band, and with ﬂoats.

Inside CHS Field, there will be a parade of nations, an on-ice ceremony, an autograph session with Minnesota Olympians and other hockey stars, and a youth hockey game, with one team representing the U.S. team and one the Soviet Union.

U's Steveson wins

Gable Steveson, the nation's No. 1-ranked heavyweight, remained unbeaten but the No. 7 Gophers wrestling team lost 29-12 to No. 8 Nebraska at Maturi Pavilion in their final dual meet of the regular season.

Steveson won Christian Lance 18-7 on eight takedowns to improve to 12-0. The only other Minnesota wins came from Devin Skatzka, who got a 7-2 decision over Mikey Labriola at 174, and Brayton Lee, who had a 23-8 technical fall over Christian Miller.

No-hitter for Fiser

Senior righthander Amber Fiser threw her third career no-hitter and struck out eight as the 17th-ranked Gophers softball team routed Tulsa 11-0 in five innings in the Baylor Invitational in Waco, Texas.

Natalie DenHartog hit a grand slam for Minnesota (6-5) in a five-run fifth inning.

In an earlier tournament game, the Gophers lost 3-2 to Texas State. Losing pitcher Autumn Pease allowed only three hits.

MaKenna Partain hit a solo homer for the Gophers and DenHartog had an RBI single in the seventh.

Mr. Hockey field set

The Minnesota Minute Men announced the 10 candidates for the Mr. Hockey Award. They are: Blake Biondi of Hermantown, Jake Boltmann of Edina, Matthew Gleason of Cretin-Derham Hall, Luke Gramer of Moorhead, Wyatt Kaiser of Andover, Blake Perbix of St. Cloud Cathedral, Carsen Richels of Blaine, Nate Schweitzer of Benilde-St. Margaret's, Grant Slukynsky of Warroad and Ben Steeves of Eden Prairie.

Also named were the three finalists for the Frank Brimsek Award, given to the state's top senior goaltender: Carter Clafton of Grand Rapids, Hudson Hodges of Moorhead and Remington Keopple of Hill-Murray

Etc.

• Gophers diver Joy Zhu, a sophomore from Wuhan, China, took second in 3-meter diving (336.60) and Lindsey Kozelsky finished third in the 100-yard breaststroke (58.81) in the Big Ten women's swimming and diving meet in Iowa City.

• The Gophers women's tennis team beat visiting Memphis 4-1 to improve to 9-2.

• Kieran McKeag and Kaleb Siekmeier of the Gophers finished 1-2 in the weight throw in the Minnesota Cold Classic in the University Field House with throws of 75 feet, 2¾ inches and 72-4¾, respectively — the second and third best in program history.