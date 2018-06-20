Workers will soon begin building a 250-foot long wall along the unstable Wabasha bluff to enable the reopening of Wabasha Street, St. Paul officials announced Wednesday. Work on the $1.1 million project is expected to begin the week of June 25.

Preparations to begin construction will begin immediately. The work is expected to take 12 weeks.

Wabasha Street between Plato and Cesar Chavez on the city's west side was closed at the end of April when a large slab of the bluff along the road fell across the street. The rock slide scattered debris as large as a bed mattress. No one was hurt.

The city hired the Itasca Group to survey the area and to make recommendations for how to shore up the bluff and ensure public safety. City officials considered removing sections of the limestone bluff before deciding to build a gabion wall. A gabion wall is a retaining wall made of stacked rocks contained in wire baskets. The finished wall along the Wabasha bluff is expected to be 12 feet tall, 9 feet wide.

"Construction of a gabion wall achieves the City's objectives of reopening Wabasha Street quickly, safely and cost effectively," said Kathy Lantry, St. Paul Public Works director. "In addition, this less invasive solution protects the public and roadway from natural erosion of the bluff without the risk of further destabilizing the bluff or drastically impacting the private properties adjacent to the roadway."