The city of St. Paul, overwhelmed like many other Twin Cities communities with more than 3 feet of snow in recent weeks, is poised to announce revised winter parking rules for its residents and visitors.

A news conference has been scheduled at Fire Department headquarters for 11 a.m. Sunday, when Mayor Melvin Carter, Fire Chief Butch Inks and Public Works Director Kathy Lantry will lay out the details.

St. Paul already has parking restrictions that it set for this winter, but they have been temporary and limited to specific streets or sections where first responders have difficulty navigating.

In Minneapolis early last week, city officials temporarily banned parking on one side of residential streets, an emergency measure to clear roads buried by the snowiest February in Twin Cities history.

Last imposed in 2014, the winter parking restrictions in Minneapolis took effect Wednesday, ensuring that plowing and towing of improperly parked vehicles will continue through the end of the season.

Until April 1, vehicles parked on the even-numbered side of residential streets in Minneapolis are at risk of being ticketed and towed.

The Minneapolis restrictions could end earlier than April 1 depending on whether vehicles providing emergency services and buses are better able to move through the streets.

Fire trucks need at least 11½ feet of road width, but some Minneapolis streets are down to 8 feet between parked cars.