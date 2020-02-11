Leaders of the union representing St. Paul teachers have set a rank-and-file vote for Feb. 20 on whether to give leadership the permission to call a strike.

The action taken Monday night comes two years after members of the St. Paul Federation of Educators (SPFE) were on the verge of a walkout. Then, a deal was struck in the early-morning hours of the day of the strike.

This year, the two sides remain in mediation, but the union has been frustrated with the pace of talks. Executive board members voted unanimously to set the Feb. 20 vote and said they had overwhelming support from members via petitions.

“St. Paul educators came to the table with solutions that will improve the learning and working conditions for students and educators,” SPFE President Nick Faber said in a news release. “Unfortunately, district leaders have been dragging their feet for months.”

For current bargaining, the district has said it has about $9.6 million in new money available over two years for the contract covering SPFE’s 3,800 teachers, educational assistants and school and community service professionals. Two years ago, it was $4.2 million.

SPFE argued in a recent website posting that the setting of new-money parameters was “arbitrary.”

The union has cited as its top priority the establishment of mental health teams in every building.

The teams would include social workers, counselors, psychologists, nurses and behavior intervention specialists. The union also wants increased support for English language learners and appropriate caseloads for special-education professionals.

In December, when talks were about to enter mediation, Superintendent Joe Gothard said that the union’s new proposals would cost more than $30 million — not counting wage and benefit increases.

The next mediation session is set for Feb. 19.