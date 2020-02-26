A potential strike by St. Paul teachers has been set for March 9.

The executive board of the St. Paul Federation of Educators (SPFE) alerted members it will file an intent to strike notice Wednesday.

The move was signaled in an e-mail sent Wednesday in advance of informational picketing planned at schools throughout the state’s second-largest district — and adds pressure to mediation sessions resuming Friday.

“As we have said before, we do not take the decision to strike lightly, but strongly feel this is necessary if we hope to build the schools and profession our students and educators deserve,” the board told members.

The union and district remain divided on compensation as well as SPFE proposals to increase student and teacher supports.

Topping the list is the proposed establishment of mental health teams in every building. Under that proposal, each team would include a social worker, counselor, nurse and behavior intervention specialists, and the district would hire more psychologists, too.

Superintendent Joe Gothard has said that the demands exceed what the school board budgeted for the union’s new deal: $9.6 million in new spending over two years. But, he added, the district was willing to invest an additional $1.2 million in mental health supports districtwide.

About a week ago, two-thirds of SPFE’s approximately 3,550 members voted to give leaders permission to call a strike, and the executive board announced then it would set a strike date this week. That came Wednesday morning as members and supporters were planning to share info about the union’s demands during informational picketing before the start of the school day.

In addition to Friday’s mediation session, the two sides are scheduled to meet on March 5 and 6. Gothard said in a message to employees that the district also has made formal requests to add sessions this Saturday and Sunday, and that he has directed bargaining team members to clear their calendars to be ready for talks.

“We are prepared to negotiate 24 hours a day in our sincere effort to avoid a strike,” he said.

In its e-mail to members, the executive board said of the planned talks: “A small group will also meet this Saturday to discuss special education. More meetings are in the works.”

The union faces the challenge of winning new hires and a pay raise when the district is struggling with declining enrollment and renewed budget pressures. A survey released by a lobbying group last week said St. Paul was expecting a $9.9 million deficit in 2020-21.

Gothard also has been making the case that the district is underfunded by more than $80 million a year by the state and federal governments for special education and other services.

In a recent interview, Nick Faber, the union’s president, said of the district’s predicament: “Are we underfunded? Absolutely.”

But he said the union and the district also have common goals they should work to achieve. He added he could suggest ideas on how district negotiators could make things happen, but he does not want to do their work, too.

“They’re not thinking creatively,” he said.

On the issue of pay, the district is offering 1.5% and 2% increases over two years, and SPFE is seeking 3.4% and 2%.