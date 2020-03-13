The St. Paul school district and its teachers have agreed on a new contract ending a three-day strike that disrupted lives and sent thousands marching in the streets.

The two sides announced the deal about 4 a.m. Friday, a day after resuming talks at the urging of Gov. Tim Walz.

The deal came together at the end of a week in which union leaders went from bystanders to full participants in a national #RedforEd movement that has shut down schools to boost teacher pay, and in St. Paul’s case, supports for students.

Educators will return to work at 1 p.m. Friday; students will remain out of class until Monday, the district said.

In a union news release, Nick Faber, president of the St. Paul Federation of Educators (SPFE), said the federation won more social workers, nurses, psychologists and intervention specialists — all part of the mental health supports it cited as its top priority — as well as additional multilingual staff members. The numbers of new hires were not provided.

But Faber also indicated that the deal fell short of what the union wanted, and he accused district leaders of playing politics over the COVID-19 crisis by digging in at the bargaining table and putting “their pride before the health and wellness of St. Paul students and educators,” the release quoted him as saying.

With virus-related school closures increasing nationally, it was best for everyone to settle, the union said.

In a statement posted on the district’s website, Superintendent Joe Gothard said: “We are glad to reach an agreement with our educators. Through hours of compromise and a laser focus on placing students above all else, we have a new two-year agreement that targets resources to areas of greatest need.”

School Board Chairwoman Marny Xiong added: “The Board of Education recognizes this strike was hurtful, and it’s something none of us wanted to happen. The expectation going forward is that we will operate out of love to work together and support our students.”

The district declined to release contract details, but the union said the deal also calls for wage increases, more manageable special-education workloads and an expansion in approaches to student discipline that stress relationship-building over punitive steps — also known as restorative practices. The two sides also agreed to press for a moratorium on new charter schools.

The growth of charter schools has contributed to an enrollment decline in St. Paul, and in turn, a drop in state aid to the state’s second-largest district. This year, after the federation and the district entered mediation, the school board learned the district was taking a $4.4 million revenue hit in 2019-20 after losing 323 more students more than the 625-student loss it already was projecting.

Gothard had cited declining enrollment and underfunding by the state and federal governments as reasons why the district could not back union demands that he said totaled more than $500 million in increased spending.

At a union rally outside Central High on Thursday, it was Gothard who drew the ire of speakers.

In his statement Friday, the superintendent said: “I fully realize the strike has caused anxiety and uncertainty for our students, families, staff and community. I am grateful for your patience and I promise to rebuild trust that may have been lost through this process. We have an amazing and dedicated staff ready to see our students back in our hallways and in our classrooms.”

St. Paul’s entry into the #RedforEd movement was punctuated earlier this week by appearances on picket lines by national union leaders. In its news release Friday, the federation said educators are frustrated with not being listened to and walking out of schools across the country. The union predicted it won’t be the last group to walk, either.

“Elected officials at all levels should be on notice,” Faber said. “Educators are willing to take mass action to get the schools our students deserve.”

The proposed deal now goes to union members for a ratification vote.

No date has been set.