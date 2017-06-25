With enrollment on the decline, the St. Paul Public Schools could use a little help spreading the good word about its offerings.
But surveys of teachers show varying levels of commitment to their schools.
While commitment has improved from two years ago, teachers at 15 schools still are said to have weak ties, according to a set of questions in a survey known as the 5Essentials. Survey results are analyzed by a University of Chicago nonprofit to determine how well a school is positioned to improve student performance and retain its teachers.
Results were provided by the district at the Star Tribune’s request.
Generally, the whiter a school’s student population, the more likely St. Paul teachers are to agree with the statement: “I would recommend this school to parents seeking a place for their child.”
But several schools with minority populations topping 85 percent — Phalen Lake Hmong Studies Magnet, Eastern Heights Elementary and Johnson High among them — have teachers who are deemed to have a strong or very strong commitment to the school.
Here are results from a sampling of schools that have attracted media coverage in recent years, with additional information about demographics and enrollment.
Central High
Neighborhood: Summit-University
In the news: The lunchroom beating of a physical science teacher by a 16-year-old student in December 2015 led the St. Paul Federation of Teachers to threaten to strike if more wasn’t done to protect teachers and staff members.
Students: 38 percent white; 35 percent black; 22 percent Asian. About one-half of students qualify for free or reduced-price lunches.
Teacher commitment: Strong
Percent unlikely to recommend school: 6 percent
Projected 2017-18 enrollment: Down by 81
Budget: Down $207,871
Galtier Community School
Neighborhood: Hamline-Midway
In the news: The school board, inspired by parent activism, voted in dramatic 4-3 fashion a year ago to turn aside a recommendation by former Superintendent Valeria Silva to close a school that then was losing students.
Students: 62 percent black; 13 percent white; 12 percent Asian; 12 percent Hispanic. About 85 percent of students qualify for free or reduced-price lunches.
Teacher commitment: Neutral
Percent unlikely to recommend school: 31 percent
Projected 2017-18 enrollment: Up by 24
Budget: Up $265,643
Hazel Park Preparatory Academy
Neighborhood: Greater East Side
In the news: Principal Delores Henderson, who is black and has been honored for her racial-equity work, was accused of discriminating against a white teacher in a lawsuit settled by the district last year, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press.
Students: 45 percent black; 31 percent Asian; 17 percent Hispanic. About 85 percent of students qualify for free or reduced-price lunches.
Teacher commitment: Very weak
Percent unlikely to recommend school: 57 percent
Projected 2017-18 enrollment: Down by 87
Budget: Down $454,818
Maxfield Elementary
Neighborhood: Summit-University
In the news: Principal Ryan Vernosh, a former Minnesota Teacher of the Year, turned to Twitter this spring to invite a legislator to look over his school’s budget so he could show that anything less than a 2 percent increase in the state’s per-pupil funding formula was inadequate, MinnPost reported.
Students: 76 percent black; 8 percent Hispanic; 7 percent Asian; 7 percent white. About 95 percent of students qualify for free or reduced-price lunches.
Teacher commitment: Neutral
Percent unlikely to recommend school: 24 percent
Projected 2017-18 enrollment: Down by 23
Budget: Down $326,612
Ramsey Middle
Neighborhood: Macalester-Groveland
In the news: Concerns about unruly student behavior spurred a parent revolt in 2014-15, and several specialists were brought in to work with disruptive students.
Students: 44 percent black; 28 percent white; 17 percent Asian. About 65 percent of students qualify for free or reduced-price lunches.
Teacher commitment: Very weak
Percent unlikely to recommend school: 54 percent
Projected 2017-18 enrollment: Up by 10
Budget: Down $162,585
