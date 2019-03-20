The St. Paul School District, under pressure to reduce disparities in student discipline, has taken steps to do so, but black students have been suspended eight times more often than their white peers this school year.

That is according to data presented to the state’s Human Rights Department under an agreement calling for the district to work to ease the disparate treatment of students who misbehave.

A year ago, St. Paul was one of dozens of public school and charter school systems flagged by the department for the disproportionate percentages of minority students disciplined. Districts and schools then forged agreements with the state to take corrective action and report on their progress.

The first of St. Paul’s semiannual reports showed that 73 percent of the students suspended in the first quarter of the 2018-19 school year were black, and that 9 percent were white. The state’s second-largest district is 27 percent black and 21 percent white. Asian students, the district’s largest demographic group at 31 percent, accounted for 4 percent of suspensions, the March 1 report states.

Disciplinary data was not provided for previous years.

But a review of St. Paul school board records indicates some improvement compared with first-quarter results in 2015-16 — a year that began with two large high school brawls and the assault of a teacher at Central High. That year, black students accounted for 77 percent of students suspended in the first quarter, and white students for 7 percent.

Jamie Jonassen, the district’s assistant general counsel, wrote in a letter to Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero that the district is moving toward districtwide implementation of a preventive approach to behavioral concerns touted by the department: Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS). As part of it, schools deliver lessons and reminders about what is expected of students in hopes of creating a positive school culture.

St. Paul also is beefing up its use of restorative practices, which emphasizes relationship-building.

Jonassen wrote that “the district sought and obtained a federal grant to begin implementation of restorative practices at eight schools. This is in addition to the current restorative practices sites in the district.”

A breakdown of suspensions by category showed that at the end of the second quarter there were 670 for fighting, 164 for physical aggression toward staff, 90 for drug or controlled substance violations and 41 for possession of a dangerous weapon (not a firearm). St. Paul has about 36,890 students, according to the state Department of Education.

The school board was expected to receive a suspensions and discipline update during its meeting Tuesday night.

Also Tuesday, the board was set to vote on a proposal to name the auditorium at Central High after Mary Mackbee, who is retiring as its principal after 25 years.