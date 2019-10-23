Major renovations of St. Paul's public schools will likely be put on hold after the first wave of the projects came in millions of dollars higher than initially projected.

A monthslong review of the district's facilities-management practices found the blown estimates were largely due to changes enacted after projects were underway, not overspending.

"You got more stuff than was originally planned," Chappell Jordan, of the Dallas-based civil-engineering firm Jacobs, said Tuesday. "You changed the scope."

Jordan was part of a five-person review team assembled at the direction of Superintendent Joe Gothard, who said in May he wanted to rebuild public trust in a five-year, $484 million facilities plan that was launched in 2017 with makeovers of nine schools and the construction of a new RiverEast Elementary and Secondary.

Jordan made his comments at a news briefing hours before the information was made public at a school board meeting Tuesday night.

Mike Vogel, a retired South Washington County School District administrator who also served on the review team, said that the study found no excessive payments to contractors: "It was fair value for the work that was performed," he said.

But the study pointed to the need for better coordination between the district's facilities and finance departments, as well as the hiring of an experienced capital construction manager to take over implementation of what had been envisioned as a 10-year facilities plan.

Tom Parent, the district's facilities manager, who had been the public face of the program, will remain with the district, said Cedrick Baker, the district's chief of staff. He said that issues that arose with the first wave of projects were systemic in nature and not the work of a single individual.

Unlike most state school districts, St. Paul does not have to win voter approval to issue bonds. The district's facilities plan also differs from traditional bonding projects approved by voters. Budgets, in those cases, are fixed. St. Paul, on the other hand, can make adjustments if the scope of individual projects change.

The owner of a median-valued home — $151,500 at the time of the program's launch — pays an additional $30 per year in taxes to cover the facilities costs, an amount that Baker said Tuesday he does not expect to see changing for the "foreseeable future."

The review team's report points to the district's difficulties in handling a facilities budget that has risen from $30 million to now $112 million a year.

Jordan said that the district should have built in a 40% contingency for unexpected costs when it began work on the first phase.

A makeover of Humboldt High on the West Side initially was expected to cost $26.8 million when it was in the conceptual stage. A 2018 update put the cost at $48 million, in part because of new educational moves that include changes that will benefit special-education students, Jordan said.

But, he added, the district also failed to account for the costs of furniture, fixtures and equipment. And it failed to account for an additional $5 million in expenditures for work on the Humboldt and Como Park High and American Indian Magnet School campuses, Jordan said.

He is recommending that the district's remaining projects be put on hold and their potential costs updated, with a master list created for future board review.

No timeline was given for when work on any new projects would begin.