Down 5-0 and later 7-5, the St. Paul Saints scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and four in the eighth to beat the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 9-7 at CHS Field to win their best-of-five, North Division series three games to two.

Brady Shoemaker hit a solo homer and Chris Baker a three-run shot for the Saints in the sixth. In their second rally, the Saints scratched for runs, scoring on a wild pitch, two runs on a shortstop’s error and Shoemaker’s sacrifice fly. Four relievers held the RedHawks to two runs and three hits over 6⅔ innings.

The Saints are now 4-7 in Game 5s and it is their first Game 5 victory since the 2011 Divisional Series against the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

The Saints now play the South Division champion Sioux City Explorers in the best-of-five title series. Game 1 is Wednesday in Sioux City, Iowa. This will be the second time the Saints and Explorers will meet in the playoffs with the Explorers winning three-games-to-one in the 2015 Divisional Series.