Home: CHS Field, downtown St. Paul

Capacity: 7,210

Executive VP / general manager: Derek Sharrer

Manager: George Tsamis

2018 record: 59-41

2018 recap: Tied for first in the American Association’s North Division with a 59-41 record. Beat Gary (Ind.) SouthShore Railcats 3-1 in the league semifinal series. Lost the league championship series to the Kansas City T-Bones 3-1.

Minnesota natives on the roster: 8 (Blake Schmit, Dan Motl, Max Murphy, Mitch Brown, Jake Matthys, Jordan Jess, Ryan Schlosser, Ryan Zimmerman)

Name of 2019 ball pig: Daenerys Hoggaryen

All-Star Game: CHS Field will host the American Association All-Star Game on July 23.