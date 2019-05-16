Home: CHS Field, downtown St. Paul
Capacity: 7,210
Executive VP / general manager: Derek Sharrer
Manager: George Tsamis
2018 record: 59-41
2018 recap: Tied for first in the American Association’s North Division with a 59-41 record. Beat Gary (Ind.) SouthShore Railcats 3-1 in the league semifinal series. Lost the league championship series to the Kansas City T-Bones 3-1.
Minnesota natives on the roster: 8 (Blake Schmit, Dan Motl, Max Murphy, Mitch Brown, Jake Matthys, Jordan Jess, Ryan Schlosser, Ryan Zimmerman)
Name of 2019 ball pig: Daenerys Hoggaryen
All-Star Game: CHS Field will host the American Association All-Star Game on July 23.