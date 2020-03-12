Talks have resumed between the St. Paul school district and the union representing its teachers and school support staff members.

The two sides hope to craft a deal that would end a strike that as of early Thursday now is in its third day.

The reopening of negotiations coincided with the district’s opening of seven “Kid Space” sites that will give elementary students a safe space to go for daylong activities between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

On Wednesday night, the union announced that the two sides would be returning to mediation at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Kevin Burns, a district spokesman, said earlier Wednesday that talks would not resume until one or both sides had something substantively new to offer. District officials were aiming to come up with just such a proposal, he added.

But at a Thursday morning news briefing, Rene Myers, a member of the St. Paul Federation of Educators (SPFE) negotiating team, said that the two sides simply were returning at the mediator’s request.

“We don’t know what they’re bringing to us,” she said of any new district offer.

The federation is seeking additional mental health and multilingual supports, as well as more people to work with special-education students. Superintendent Joe Gothard says the demands are too costly for a school system that has suffered enrollment declines and underfunding from the state and federal governments.

On Wednesday, the district said it had sent layoff notices to more than 2,000 employees whose jobs could be in jeopardy in the event of a lengthy strike. Burns said it was a contractual requirement and that no specific employees or employee groups are being targeted.

Myers, an intervention specialist at Hazel Park Preparatory Academy, said union lawyers are looking into whether the notices constitute an unfair labor action.