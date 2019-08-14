Less than a year old, Keg and Case Market (928 W. 7th St., St. Paul, kegandcase.com) in St. Paul’s former Schmidt brewery, is already getting a refresh with a number of new vendors that are joining anchor tenants Five Watt Coffee, Sweet Science Ice Cream, Revival Smoked Meats and the full-service restaurant In Bloom (among others).

We can now add stir fry, bánh mì, pasta and more to the mix.

Forest to Fork’s Urban Wok is a partnership between Lowertown’s Urban Wok and Keg and Case’s Forest to Fork — the glass tower of mushrooms. Some of those mushrooms will be used in a rotating menu of stir-fry and noodle dishes, including vegan and vegetarian options. It should be up and running in 4 to 6 weeks, right next to the “mushroom fruiting chamber.”

The folks behind iPho by Saigon, in St. Paul, are coming to the market with Bread & Boba. The stand will focus on the Vietnamese bánh mì sandwich on homemade bread, and bubble teas with mix-and-match flavors and toppings. Unfortunately, pho is not on the menu.

Bread & Boba takes over the space left vacant by MN Slice, a pizza counter from baker John Kraus, whose Rose Street Cafe recently opened across the street. (Rose Street’s confections’ stand remains at Keg and Case.)

A popular Minneapolis Farmers Market presence, Pastamoré is now selling its gourmet noodles and sauces, plus Italian Balsamic vinegars and infused olive oils. It takes over the former Gazta cheese counter (though Gazta’s owners have turned the wine bar portion of the space into an O’Cheeze, serving gourmet grilled cheese).

Coming in mid-October, a still-unnamed “hummus bar” will also serve fresh vegetables, soups and grab-and-go options.

Beyond food, chef Justin Sutherland is teaming up with Matt Kenevan of the Beer Dabbler to sell beer-related merchandise and streetwear from Hybrid Nation (a clothing line founded by Sutherland’s brother, Jeremy). Called Hybrid Station, the operation will take over the former Green Bee Juice location when it opens in mid-to-late September.

And pop-up vendor Sana CBD has taken a permanent spot (in the space that housed Croix Valley spices) to sell oils, balms and tinctures containing CBD from its farm-grown plants.