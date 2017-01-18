More from Star Tribune
South Metro
Barn fire kills dairy cows, temporarily closing Scott County dairy farm
Local farm community jumped to help the Deutsch family, raising more than $10,000 for expenses.
West Metro
Dog-chew holder, water bowl are at heart of Edina firm's patent lawsuit
Accusations and counteraccusations fly between Pawabunga and inventor.
Local
Group seeks new rules on use of 'granny cams' in Minnesota nursing homes
Task force balances privacy rights against the desire to prevent elder abuse.
Local
Minnesota women for Trump are hoping for change
With women divided over Trump, many in Minnesota who backed him — and some who didn't — say he deserves chance.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis Fed launches institute to tackle racial and economic disparities
The new effort aims to understand the economic disparities in the state.
